Analysts Anticipate Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Global Ship Lease reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $1,766,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. 344,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $540.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.97.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

