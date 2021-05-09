Analysts Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post -$1.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce earnings per share of ($1.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.52). Insmed reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($2.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.58. 672,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,006. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,306. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

