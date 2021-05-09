Analysts Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Million

Brokerages predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will report $3.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 million to $3.34 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $1.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $15.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 million to $16.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.89 million, with estimates ranging from $19.25 million to $22.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ IDN traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $8.10. 309,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,376. The company has a market capitalization of $150.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 223.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 257,089 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth about $3,324,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

