Analysts Anticipate STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. STRATA Skin Sciences also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 94,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSKN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 78,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,823. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.45. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

