Analysts Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report sales of $85.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.60 million and the lowest is $84.00 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $54.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $333.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.13 million to $335.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $382.60 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $405.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 95,197 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 563,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 70,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 443,982 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 521,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $188.91 million, a P/E ratio of -52.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

