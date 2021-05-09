Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to post $58.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.02 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $54.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $223.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.58 million to $226.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $294.77 million, with estimates ranging from $283.47 million to $304.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million.

ALYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 217,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,719. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $118.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

