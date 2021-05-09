Analysts Expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will report $21.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Athenex posted sales of $40.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year sales of $117.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $151.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $106.13 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $130.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Athenex.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other news, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $63,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Athenex by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Athenex by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Athenex by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.60. 5,643,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,902. Athenex has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $430.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.