Analysts Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. BGSF reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

BGSF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. 93,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,158. BGSF has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. BGSF’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

