Analysts Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post $27.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.87 million and the highest is $27.40 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $23.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $111.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.01 million to $113.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $119.24 million, with estimates ranging from $117.48 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

BWB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

BWB stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 75,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

