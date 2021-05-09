Analysts Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,887,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,921. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. CommScope has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.