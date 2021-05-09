Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report $16.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $22.64 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $13.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $68.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $71.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $86.07 million, with estimates ranging from $39.07 million to $116.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.61 million.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 2,850,590 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,473,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,983,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

