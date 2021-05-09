Analysts Expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.51. Meritor reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTOR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. 476,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Meritor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 17.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

