Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Announce $6.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.56 and the lowest is $6.16. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings of $5.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $29.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.47 to $29.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $33.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.75 to $33.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

MTD stock traded down $20.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,278.56. 142,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $661.32 and a 12-month high of $1,339.38. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,229.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,164.95.

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

