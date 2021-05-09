Analysts Issue Forecasts for Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $82.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $1,671,727.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,118. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Henry Schein by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 64,945 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Henry Schein by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Henry Schein by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

