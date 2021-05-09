Analysts Offer Predictions for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.29, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,433,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,882,000 after purchasing an additional 501,818 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 424,780 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 910,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 149,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.