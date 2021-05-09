Analysts Set Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Target Price at $71.00

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATLKY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DNB Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 251,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,912. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

