Analysts Set AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Target Price at $58.00

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,503,000 after buying an additional 413,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,429,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after purchasing an additional 400,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,364,000 after purchasing an additional 121,222 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXS stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 372,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,610. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.