Analysts Set Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Price Target at GBX 2,337.50

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.50 ($30.54).

ULE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

ULE stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,040 ($26.65). 100,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,844. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.33. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,835 ($23.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,049.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,043.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Simon Pryce bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

