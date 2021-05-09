Anchor (ANCT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17,349.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.22 million and $17,349.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00084161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00105288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.96 or 0.00783762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,175.93 or 0.09035799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00047000 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

