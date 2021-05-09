Andrew P. Slentz Sells 6,080 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HES opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,414,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Hess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,213,000 after acquiring an additional 427,304 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

