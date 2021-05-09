Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up to $14.04

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $14.92. Angi shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 2,104 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Get Angi alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,716.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 53,914 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Angi by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 215,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 112,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.