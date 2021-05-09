Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a PE ratio of -201.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

