Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Appian were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Appian by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,613 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,122,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Appian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after purchasing an additional 169,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,899,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.38.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 over the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

