Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.680–0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.44 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.260–0.230 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $88.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day moving average is $149.38. Appian has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

