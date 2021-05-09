Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.57.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average is $126.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.