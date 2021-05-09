Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average is $142.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

