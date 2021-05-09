Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $319,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $388.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.50 and its 200-day moving average is $349.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $388.68.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

