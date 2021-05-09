Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 240,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

