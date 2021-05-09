ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €30.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.50 ($32.35).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.