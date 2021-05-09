ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

NYSE MT traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,023,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $33.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MT. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.