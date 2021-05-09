Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James started coverage on shares of Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARTH stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Arch Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Therapeutics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

