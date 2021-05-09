Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.31.

ARCT stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $836.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,301,000 after purchasing an additional 619,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after purchasing an additional 718,793 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 661,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 336,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 200,809 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

