Arepacoin Market Capitalization Tops $146,951.62 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $146,951.62 and approximately $8.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,159,219 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

