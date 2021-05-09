Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARCC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 20.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Ares Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 479.0% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 892,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 738,644 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 9.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

