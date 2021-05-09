ARGA Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 0.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $85.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.