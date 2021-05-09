ARGA Investment Management LP Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Burford Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $13.55 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.