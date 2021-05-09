ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 2,713 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after buying an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 669.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 652,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,365,000 after acquiring an additional 568,124 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $138.00 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $138.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of -191.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

