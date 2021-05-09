Arion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $98.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $88,476.76 and approximately $98.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00068380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00247262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $701.67 or 0.01215368 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00030613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.78 or 0.00775607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,633.54 or 0.99827387 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,921,330 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

