Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $672.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $685.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $664.00. The company has a market cap of $647.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,350.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.66 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.