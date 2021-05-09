Arrow Financial Corp Has $757,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $261,919,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $1,586,871.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,824,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,068 shares of company stock valued at $25,045,262. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

