Arrow Financial Corp Has $847,000 Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,077,684,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,013.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after purchasing an additional 287,904 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $178.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.87. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.52 and a 12-month high of $181.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

