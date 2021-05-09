Arrow Financial Corp Makes New $443,000 Investment in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC)

Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Separately, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBHC opened at $24.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

