Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

PRU opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.18. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $105.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

