Arrow Financial Corp Sells 70 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.41.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

