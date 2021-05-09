Arrow Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

NYSE OTIS opened at $78.19 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $79.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

