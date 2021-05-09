Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $582.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 3.28.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

