ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.38

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 49585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASAZY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.