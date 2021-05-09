Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 13,362 Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.12 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

