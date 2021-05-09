Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 8,147 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $56,822,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 145,494 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Neogen by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 133,507 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,259 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,404 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.39. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $97.70.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $597,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,094.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $3,560,427.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,268.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,380 shares of company stock worth $8,474,555 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

