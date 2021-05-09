Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 14,615 Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

SYKE opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $1,962,856.91. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

